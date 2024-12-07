Zacks Investment Management Has $45.95 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $45,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 63.9% in the second quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $57.32 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

