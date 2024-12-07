Zacks Investment Management Has $71.87 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,463 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $71,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,130.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 297,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

USB opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

