Zacks Investment Management Increases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,497 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $40,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 351.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $216.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.21 and a 200-day moving average of $200.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.41 and a 52-week high of $220.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.88.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

