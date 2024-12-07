Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,451 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $168,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 13,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

XOM stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

