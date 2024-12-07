Zacks Investment Management Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,668 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $88,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $238.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $157.88 and a one year high of $238.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

