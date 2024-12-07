Zega Financial LLC Acquires 68 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Zega Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $219.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.38. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $162.91 and a 1 year high of $219.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

