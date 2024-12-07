Zega Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,918 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Zega Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 964,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,815,000 after acquiring an additional 42,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 106,241 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 677,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 28,804 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,961.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after buying an additional 438,304 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SYLD opened at $73.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

