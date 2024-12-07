Zega Financial LLC Decreases Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Zega Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $365.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a PE ratio of 716.97, a P/E/G ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.80.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,027,939.20. This represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total value of $2,183,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 809,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,708,984.44. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,116,385 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

