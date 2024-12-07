Zega Financial LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Zega Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Zega Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

JPST stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

