Zega Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Zega Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Zega Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after buying an additional 989,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,706,000 after buying an additional 530,475 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 426,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,471,000 after buying an additional 314,157 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,259,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after buying an additional 192,229 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

