Zega Financial LLC Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Zega Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Leidos by 36.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 23,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Leidos by 100.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,491,000 after acquiring an additional 283,558 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 188.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LDOS shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

