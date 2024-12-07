Zimmer Partners LP Cuts Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Zimmer Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 25.1% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vertiv by 18.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.5 %

Vertiv stock opened at $133.85 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $44.14 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,750. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 over the last three months. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

