Zimmer Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Zimmer Partners LP cut its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP owned approximately 0.28% of GMS worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 86.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of GMS by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 138.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of GMS by 31.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $510,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS Stock Performance

NYSE:GMS opened at $97.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.68. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GMS from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

