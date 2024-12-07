Zimmer Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNOM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 208.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 524.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Viper Energy stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $56.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.