Zimmer Partners LP Has $7.76 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Zimmer Partners LP reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 128,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 740,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,869,133. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $84.35 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $51.70 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.57.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

