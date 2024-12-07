Zimmer Partners LP Invests $5.08 Million in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,081,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 600.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $2,546,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,559.40. This trade represents a 45.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anne Morrison sold 2,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $809,325.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,627.59. This represents a 52.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,949 shares of company stock worth $5,663,763 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

ESS opened at $299.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.21 and a 200-day moving average of $287.98. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.30 and a 52-week high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.88 by ($2.04). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $450.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 114.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $269.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESS

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.