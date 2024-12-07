Zimmer Partners LP Purchases 437,500 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Viking were worth $37,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIK. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Viking in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000.

Get Viking alerts:

Viking Trading Up 0.9 %

VIK opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. Viking Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIK

About Viking

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.