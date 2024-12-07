Zimmer Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $42,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.38.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $113.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.86. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

