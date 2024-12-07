Zimmer Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Zimmer Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,686,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,921,176 shares during the period. FirstEnergy makes up 3.0% of Zimmer Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $163,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,057,000 after buying an additional 171,955 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,317,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,422,000 after acquiring an additional 42,484 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 52.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FE. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.82.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

FE opened at $40.98 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

