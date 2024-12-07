Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 160,907 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $36,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after acquiring an additional 602,786 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after acquiring an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,844,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,021 shares in the company, valued at $989,166. This represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,750 shares of company stock valued at $73,356,824 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $243.78 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.84 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

