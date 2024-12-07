Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $113.19 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,852,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 788,548 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $113,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 525.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,945,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,620,438. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.0 %

BAC opened at $46.73 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $358.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.