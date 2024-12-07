Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 69,471 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,778 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69,471 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $78,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after purchasing an additional 78,384 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Adobe by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.08.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE opened at $552.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $503.45 and a 200 day moving average of $521.19. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

