10,343 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,970. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 2.1 %

BAH opened at $145.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.39 and its 200 day moving average is $156.44. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.