1,963 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Purchased by Legacy Investment Solutions LLC

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 69,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 493,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,900,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 191,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.77.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.