2,134 Shares in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 550.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Paymentus by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 155.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 141.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Paymentus from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 34,272 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $1,280,401.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,478. This trade represents a 25.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

