2,655 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Montchanin Asset Management LLC

Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,801,457,000 after acquiring an additional 395,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,160,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,652,589,000 after buying an additional 146,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.1 %

XOM stock opened at $113.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

