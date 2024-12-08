835 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $391.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $284.84 and a one year high of $392.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.21.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

