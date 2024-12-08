85,378 Shares in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Purchased by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,187,000. World Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Fabrinet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Fabrinet by 16.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,747,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,437,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.8% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 855,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,338,000 after acquiring an additional 175,684 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $243.00 on Friday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $159.69 and a one year high of $278.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FN. Barclays started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.14.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

