AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $108,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.0 %

ABBV stock opened at $176.19 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.20 and a 1-year high of $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Leerink Partners upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $212.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

