ABCMETA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $13,625.80 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $13,625.80 and approximately $40.01 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00009306 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,176.48 or 0.99960324 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00012995 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00000881 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00065008 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000014 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $40.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

