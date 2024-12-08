Achain (ACT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $19.65

Achain (ACT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. In the last week, Achain has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $19.65 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000315 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00001757 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000715 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

***Although ‘ACT’ was the ticker assigned at the deployment of the Achain Token’s smart contract, it is already in use by another asset that has a larger market presence and higher trading volume on major exchanges. Due to this pre-existing association and to avoid confusion in the marketplace, the alternative ticker ‘ACHAIN’ has been adopted for this token. This designation is specifically used to ensure that assets are distinctly identified.***

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

