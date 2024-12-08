Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives $23.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

ACRV has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRV. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,093,000 after buying an additional 2,353,000 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC grew its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 2,122,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 948,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 351,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRV opened at $6.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

