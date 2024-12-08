Aion Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. Aion has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $251.69 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.00119217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00022576 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00010929 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000084 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000998 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,030.86 or 0.98899466 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

