Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Amphenol by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 59.0% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 116.9% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 228,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $12,925,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,340. This represents a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $74.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

