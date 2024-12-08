Analysts Set Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) PT at $23.20

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

ALRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Alerus Financial stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $555.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.18). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,966,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 85,625.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Alerus Financial by 191.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the first quarter worth $638,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.