Analysts Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Target Price at $79.36

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at $36,472,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Bruker by 1,694.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,936,000 after purchasing an additional 191,435 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 22,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. Bruker has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.39.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

