Analysts Set First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) PT at $17.30

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:FCF opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.96.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $121.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Michael P. Mccuen bought 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,593.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,014.77. This represents a 5.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 92,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 67.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 94,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 38,068 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 451.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

