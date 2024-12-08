Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target at $69.17

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIVN shares. StockNews.com cut LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,889,000 after buying an additional 44,049 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in LivaNova by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,092,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,914,000 after acquiring an additional 806,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,537,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivaNova by 16.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 935,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after purchasing an additional 133,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.36 and a beta of 0.98. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $43.15 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

