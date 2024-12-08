Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price at $37.64

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 151,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 291,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 46,463 shares during the last quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Propel Bio Management LLC now owns 133,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares during the period.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

