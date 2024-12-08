Analyzing AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) & HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) and AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares HashiCorp and AppYea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HashiCorp -23.69% -10.54% -7.74% AppYea N/A N/A -269.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HashiCorp and AppYea, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HashiCorp 0 11 3 0 2.21 AppYea 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

HashiCorp currently has a consensus target price of $32.08, indicating a potential downside of 5.02%. Given HashiCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HashiCorp is more favorable than AppYea.

This table compares HashiCorp and AppYea”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HashiCorp $654.89 million 10.47 -$190.67 million ($0.61) -55.38 AppYea N/A N/A -$1.82 million N/A N/A

AppYea has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HashiCorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of HashiCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of HashiCorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AppYea shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

HashiCorp has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppYea has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HashiCorp beats AppYea on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc. engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up. It also provides security products, such as Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data; and Boundary, that applies an identity-based approach to privileged access management and unifies the controls to a single system. In addition, the company offers Consul, an application-centric networking automation product that enables practitioners to manage application traffic, security teams to secure and restrict access between applications, and operations teams to automate the underlying network infrastructure; Nomad, a scheduler and workload orchestrator, which provides practitioners with a self-service interface to manage the application lifecycle; and Waypoint, an application delivery product that provides a developer-focused workflow for the build, deploy, and release process. Further, it provides HashiCorp Cloud Platform, a fully-managed cloud platform for multiple products to accelerate enterprise cloud migration by addressing resource and skills gaps, improving operational efficiency, and speeding up deployment time for customers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc., a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Gan Yavne, Israel.

