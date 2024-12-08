Anson Funds Management LP Makes New Investment in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kellanova by 766.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after buying an additional 1,664,461 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,065,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,795,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kellanova by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 731,273 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.35.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $80.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.38. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. Kellanova’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,830 shares of company stock worth $92,516,606 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

