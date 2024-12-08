Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $12.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARHS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Arhaus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
ARHS stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $19.81.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
