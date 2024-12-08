Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $12.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARHS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Arhaus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arhaus by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,312 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 636,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

ARHS stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arhaus has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $19.81.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Arhaus had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $319.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

