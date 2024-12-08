Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.69.

AVTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Avantor has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 186,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 52,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

