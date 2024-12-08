Axie Infinity 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $128.71 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $128.71 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $9.32 or 0.00009322 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00006758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100,187.65 or 1.00252436 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00013030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00065450 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,516,444 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 155,509,763.95962903 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.05704075 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 496 active market(s) with $114,907,195.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

