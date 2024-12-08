Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.57.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

NYSE JCI opened at $84.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $87.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,662 shares of company stock valued at $59,869,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 686.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,146 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth about $73,881,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 263.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,341,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,197,000 after acquiring an additional 973,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 81.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,432,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,207,000 after acquiring an additional 642,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.