Barry C. Mccarthy Acquires 2,290 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Stock

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.57 per share, with a total value of $53,975.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,227.20. This represents a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of DLX stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the third quarter worth $36,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Articles

