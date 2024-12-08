Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $19.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.69.

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.60 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bilibili from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Bilibili stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $31.77.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.47. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

