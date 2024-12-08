BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $725.51 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00009322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100,187.65 or 1.00252436 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00013030 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00065450 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04002848 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

