BNB (BNB) Market Cap Tops $106.86 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $106.86 billion and $2.27 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for about $742.06 or 0.00740521 BTC on exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,008,997 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 144,009,027.27. The last known price of BNB is 744.69213203 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2300 active market(s) with $2,287,841,816.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
