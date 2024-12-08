Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.28.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$68.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$67.19 and a one year high of C$91.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 10.66%.

In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$69.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,288.01. Also, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total value of C$709,560.00. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

